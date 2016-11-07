Heat’s starters disappear in ugly loss at OKC

After three rough days in Oklahoma, the Miami Heat is happy to be coming home to face Dwyane Wade.
Until the third quarter Monday night, it looked like the haunted team hotel and the fourth strongest earthquake in state history were going to be the roughest parts of this trip to the Sooner State.
Then, Russell Westbrook went off. With the Heat trailing by only four early in the second half, the 27-year-old superstar sparked a 20-0 Thunder run by either scoring or assisting a teammate on every possession during it, eventually sending the Heat home from Chesapeake Energy Arena with a tough-to-stomach 97-85 loss.
Westbrook, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter, finished with 14 points and 11 assists on a night he shot only 5-of-16 from the field. But it was all more than enough considering the Heat got only 35 points from its starters, shot a season-low 36.9 percent and were led by James Johnson’s 18 points off the bench.
There were many troubling signs for the Heat (2-4).
Hassan Whiteside had only five points (2-of-8 shooting) and 12 rebounds in 31 mostly invisible minutes. Enes Kanter (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Steven Adams (six points, six rebounds) took turns dominating Whiteside in the paint.
Justise Winslow shot 2-of-13 from the field and finished with only six points and three rebounds in 33 minutes. Winslow, who spent all summer working to improve his jump shot, is now shooting a perturbing 31.1 percent from the field this season.
And Dion Waiters, who was playing in his first game back in OKC and received a warm welcome from the home crowd throughout, also did little to help the Heat, finishing with only two points on 1-of-9 shooting in 26 minutes. Victor Oladipo, Waiters’ replacement for the Thunder, had 15 points.
OKC (6-1) led by as many as 14 points in the first half and went into the break leading 55-47 despite only six points from Westbrook. But after the Heat scored the first four points of the third quarter on Whiteside and Dragic layups, Westbrook went on a personal 8-0 run to stretch the Thunder’s lead back to a dozen before OKC stepped on the accelerator.
Josh Richardson, playing in his second game of the season, played 26 minutes and scored seven points. Derrick Williams saw his first action of the season and played three scoreless minutes in the fourth quarter.
