Heat’s Haslem on Trump: ‘I don't know what locker room he's been in.’

Count 14-year NBA veteran and Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem among the growing list of athletes who don’t appreciate Donald Trump referring to a taped 2005 conversation in which he bragged in lewd terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women as “locker room talk.”
“Don't throw us in there — we have nothing to do it with it,” Haslem said after the Heat completed practice Monday morning at AmericanAirlines Arena. “That ain't our locker room talk. I don't know what locker room he's been in.”
Though Trump said he was not proud of his comments and strongly denied during Sunday’s town-hall debate with Hillary Clinton that he has sexually assaulted women, athletes in various sports have spoken out against the Republican presidential candidate for characterizing his embarrassing recorded conversation with Billy Bush, then of “Access Hollywood,” as something commonplace in a professional locker room.
“Claiming Trump's comments are ‘locker room banter’ is to suggest they are somehow acceptable," Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones tweeted Sunday. “They aren't.”
Said Kansas City Chiefs receiver Chris Conley in a tweet Sunday: “Just for reference, I work in a locker room ... that is not locker room talk. Just so you know.”
Haslem, 36, said in his time in the NBA he’s never heard that kind of talk in the Heat’s locker room. Though he was cracking jokes about Trump on Monday, Haslem said it’s really not funny for Trump to characterize athletes the way he did.
“I didn't appreciate it to be completely honest,” Haslem said. “I don't know Trump very well at all and I don't know who he's played for the last couple years to even say he's been in anybody's locker room to have those kind of conversations.
“Has he played?” Haslem said,before delivering his punchline. “No. The hair piece won’t allow it.”
