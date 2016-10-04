Whiteside, Heat impress in preseason opening win in Washington

The Miami Heat made keeping Hassan Whiteside its No. 1 priority this summer, meeting him right after midnight when free agency began and signing him to a four-year, $98 million deal – a big raise for a guy who played for the Sichuan Blue Whales and Rio Grande Vipers in 2013.
For the first 11 minutes of the preseason Tuesday night, Whiteside gave Heat fans reason to believe he might be ready to handle a lot more responsibility with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh no longer around. He opened with a 16-point, seven-rebound, two-block barrage before finally going to the bench.
The league’s leading shot blocker finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes, one of the many encouraging signs in the Heat’s 106-95 preseason opening victory over the John Wall-less Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center.
There were quite a few feel good reasons for the Heat:
▪ Of the team’s first 24 first-half baskets, 17 came on assists in a wide open offense that pushed the pace often in transition with Goran Dragic at the point. Miami also scored 34 of its 61 first half points in the paint.
▪ Justise Winslow, the Heat’s first round pick last season, looked more fleet of foot and ready to handle a starting role. He provided Whiteside with the first bucket of the game on a lob for a dunk. Moments later, Winslow drained his first three-point attempt with his brand new, smoother looking jump shot. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.
▪ The newcomers looked pretty good, too.
Dion Waiters was the first player off the bench in each half for the Heat. He finished with 12 points and eight assists in 22 minutes.
Babbitt, who started alongside Tyler Johnson, Dragic, Winslow and Whiteside, was 4-of-5 from three-point range and finished with 14 points and four rebounds in 20 minutes. Wayne Ellington, the sixth player off the bench Monday, was 2-of-3 beyond the arc. The Heat finished 11 of 21 from three.
Derrick Williams and James Johnson brought energy off the bench and helped extend the Heat’s lead to as much as 18 points in the second quarter. Johnson got most of the run with the starting lineup to start the second half.
