LeBron James makes his pick for president: It’s Hillary

Hillary Clinton got a big endorsement from the sports world Sunday night when NBA superstar LeBron James backed the democratic nominee for president of the United States.
James wrote a long opinion piece which was released online Sunday night on the Business Insider website and was printed in his hometown Akron Beacon Journal on Monday.
James opened his piece by referencing his exit from the Miami Heat which was done in the pages of Sports Illustrated.
“Two years ago, I told you I was coming home to Northeast Ohio — where I was born and raised. When I came back, I had two missions,” James wrote, then noted how he “accomplished my on-the-court mission” as the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship.
“But for me,” James continued, “coming home was never just about basketball.
“When I look at this year’s presidential race, it’s clear which candidate believes the same thing. Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty. And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear.
“That candidate is Hillary Clinton.”
James is passionate about the work his LeBron James Family Foundation does in his hometown and wrote “I believe in what President Obama has done for our country and support her commitment to continuing that legacy. Like my foundation, Hillary has always been a champion for children and their futures.”
According to the Beacon Journal, Clinton will be speaking in Akron on Monday.
James hasn’t been very vocal when it comes to politics over the course of his career — he has said President Obama is a friend — but has made his voice heard when it comes to the topic of social change.
James and his Heat teammates famously posed in hooded sweatshirts following the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012.
#WeAreTrayvonMartin #Hoodies #Stereotyped #WeWantJustice http://t.co/tH6baAVo— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 23, 2012
Earlier this summer, James, former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony took the stage of the ESPY’s to call for social change.
As far as the national anthem controversy goes, James told reporters at the Cavs’ media day he would stand for the national anthem because “that’s who I am, that’s what I believe in.
James also told reporters he worried about his son when he gets to the driving age.
“If my son calls me and says he’s been pulled over, I’m not that confident that things are going to go well and my son is going to return home,” James said.
