Jimmie Johnson joins Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with historic Homestead victory

Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson raises the NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship trophy after winning the series and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Joey Logano (22) drives on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Carl Edwards (19) driving on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cars drive during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Kyle Larson (42) and Chase Elliott (24) are bumper to bumper as they race pass the grandstand during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Carl Edwards stops for fuel and fresh tires during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Race crew bow their heads in prayer at the start of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Kevin Harvick (4) and Carl Edwards (19) driving on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Joey Logano (22) drives on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Kevin Harvick (4) and Carl Edwards (19) driving on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cars drive during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Kevin Harvick (4) drives on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) drives on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Kyle Larson (42) drives on the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Cars drive during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
The start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Race cars line up during the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Denny Hamlin pit stops for fresh tires during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Cars getting out from the pit stop before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Skydiver show before the star of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Joey Logano and wife Brittany Baca, on the right, stand with hand of heart along with his race crew during the National Anthem at the start of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
18 month-old Brexton Busch, right, helps out tire specialist Greg Katzke, center, with checking the tire pressure on his father's car during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
18-month-old Brexton Busch, right, helps out tire specialist Greg Katzke, center, with checking the tire pressure on his father's car during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson's crew members remove his car off the track for additional inspection during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, far left, can only watch as his crew members remove his car off the track for additional inspection during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Joey Logano races past the grandstand during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Kyle Busch races past the grandstand during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Carl Edwards races pass the grandstand during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Kyle Busch races past the grandstand during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Kyle Busch races through turn number 4 during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Carl Edwards races through turn #4 during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Danielle Waterman, 22, from Cape Coral, Florida stands outside Joey Logano's pit during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Paratrooper descends to the ground with a large American flag during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) speeds pass the grandstand as he tries to win his 7th championship during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) speeds out of the fourth turn he tries to win his 7th championship during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) speeds during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) speeds out of the fourth turn he tries to win his 7th championship during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, center, looks back toward his car while standing next to his crew chief, Chad Knaus, left, as race officials examines his front windshield and removed it off the track for more inspections during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson #48 speeds pass the grandstand as he tries to win his 7th championship during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson #48 speeds pass the grandstand as he tries to win his 7th championship during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jimmie Johnson wins the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship and celebrates his victory with a burnout for fans. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson wins the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship and celebrates with members of his pit crew after doing a burnout for fans. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson wins the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship and takes a victory lap. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson wins the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship and claims his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson wins the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship and celebrates with members of his pit crew. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson host the Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship trophy after his victory. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, center, is thanked by Tony Stewart for Johnson's gift of his helmet after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, center, is thanked by Tony Stewart for his gift of Johnson's helmet after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship. Johnson claimed his 7th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, center, gets showered with Gatorade after winning NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, gets a hug from his wife, Chandra Janway Johnson, right, after winning NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson, gets a hug from his wife, Chandra Janway Johnson, right, after winning NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Comments