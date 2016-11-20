Jimmie Johnson joins Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with historic Homestead victory

1:36 Haitians pick a president Pause

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

0:21 Driver plows into Oregon restaurant

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

1:18 How the octopus moves

4:02 Election Day by the numbers

1:52 St. Thomas routs Palm Beach Dwyer, 37-0, in regional semifinal

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’