The United States will host the 2026 World Cup. This is Miami's big role

The 2026 World Cup is coming to the United States — and Miami is expected to be one of the venues.

The United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States on Wednesday morning was selected to host the 2026 World Cup by the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow. For the first time in history, FIFA's Member Associations were given the opportunity to vote on the host for the tournament. They did so by a vote of 134 to 65.

The vote, which occurred a day before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, is also the first time three nations have been selected to co-host a Cup and the first time it will be played in North America since the United States hosted in 1994.

Two Miami residents — newly-elected U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro and Donna Shalala, a U.S. Soccer board member — were deeply involved in the bid process. Cordeiro, who was co-chair of the bid, spent much of his first few months in office traveling the world, lobbying.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rare and important moment to demonstrate that we are all truly united through sport," Cordeiro said. “We are humbled by the trust our colleagues in the FIFA family have put in our bid; strengthened by the unity between our three countries and the CONCACAF region; and excited by the opportunity we have to put football on a new and sustainable path for generations to come.”

Miami and Orlando are among the 23 cities in the running to host matches, and Hard Rock Stadium — built for soccer and known as a host to sold-out international matches — is expected to be selected.

David Beckham, owner of the Miami Major League Soccer team scheduled to begin play in 2020, has been behind the United Bid from the start. He said in a video: "I played for the L.A. Galaxy for six years and I know the passion that runs through those three countries." He said the 2026 Cup should be even more exciting than the 1994 Cup because "the excitement is more there now, and the infrastructure is more there."

Other cities on the potential host list are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Monterrey, Montreal, Nashville, New York/NewJersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, DC.

"Hosting a FIFA World Cup™ is an extraordinary honor and privilege," said Steven Reed, President of Canada Soccer and Co-Chair of the United Bid. "Canada, Mexico, and the United States are ready to welcome the world to North America and serve as stewards of the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history. Our vision is of a world of opportunity for our Candidate Host Cities and for the global football community."

"We are grateful for the chance to bring to life FIFA's new vision for the future of football," said Decio de Maria, President of Mexico Football Federation and Co-Chair of the United Bid. "Together-in partnership with our Candidate Host Cities, the Member Associations, and FIFA-we will use this platform to unite the world around football and help create a new and sustainable blueprint for the future of FIFA World Cups™."

Major League Soccer released the following statement: “The decision to host World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States is a testament to our three nations coming together for the United Bid, and a monumental step in our collective mission to further advance the game of soccer in North America. We congratulate all of those who worked tirelessly to bring the World Cup back to North America and thank the countries that voted for the United Bid, and for their belief in our vision for the future of the sport in our region. There is no doubt that World Cup 2026 will elevate the sport of soccer to entirely new levels and Major League Soccer is honored to be a part of this joyous day.”

The United Bid is expected to generate more than $14 billion in revenue and $11 billion in profits for FIFA, which will be shared with the 211 FIFA Member Associations, helping further develop and expand the game of football across the globe.