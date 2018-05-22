Is this the Beckham MLS team's long-awaited name?

Could David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team finally have a name?
Nobody is saying yet, but according to an online search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a company calling itself Miami Freedom LLC applied on May 17, 2018 to trademark the following four names: Miami Freedom Football Club, Miami Freedom United, Miami Freedom FC and Miami Freedom.
Among the goods and services the trademark application lists: posters, decals, trading cards, stickers, media guides relating to a “professional soccer team”, souvenir programs, admission tickets, calendars, pencils, t-shirts, fleece tops, jerseys, hats, caps, shorts, sweat suits, jackets, scarves, headbands, infant and toddler clothing, soccer balls, soccer ball bags, toy figurines, golf accessories, Christmas tree ornaments, “soccer exhibitions live in a stadium, ”plastic films for electronic devices, computer and video game software, magnets, sunglasses, DVD’s, and downloadable artwork.
The attorney listed on the application is Thomas W. Brooke, a Washington, D.C.-based trademark attorney with Holland & Knight.
It has been nearly four months since Beckham and his partners – who include MasTec executives Jorge and Jose Mas and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure – were awarded an MLS expansion team in a glitzy ceremony at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The plan is for the team to begin play in a temporary site in 2020 and move into its own stadium in 2021.
The group has been in discussions to not build the 25,000-seat stadium at the Overtown site where Beckham bought land, and instead to place the stadium at the much larger city-owned Melreese Golf Course next to the Miami Airport. Voter approval would be needed, and the delays could mean it would have to wait until the November ballot.
Jorge Mas said recently that a team name, logo and colors were in the works with firms in New York and London but was not ready to reveal any other details.
