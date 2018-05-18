Barcelona star Luis Suarez is back to lead Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup, which begins June 14, 2018 in Russia.
AP
Barcelona star Luis Suarez is back to lead Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup, which begins June 14, 2018 in Russia. AP

Uruguay is favored and this country could keep the host Russians from advancing

By Michelle Kaufman

May 18, 2018 10:34 AM

The 2018 World Cup opens in less than a month, on June 14, in Moscow. Here is what we can expect from Group A.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, Liverpool. England, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP)

Egypt: Back in the World Cup for the first time since 1990. The Pharaohs are led by Liverpool standout Mohammed “Mo” Salah, who just set an English Premier League record with 32 goals in a 38-game season. But he can’t win alone. He needs help from Mohamed El Neny (Arsenal), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa) and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City).

Russian fans with national flags at a 2016 UEFA European Championship Group Stage football match between Russia and Slovakia at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France. (Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Abaca Press/TNS)

Russia: World Cup host nations have had mixed results through the years. South Korea surprised in 2002. South Africa lost in the group stage in 2010. Brazil reached the semis in 2014, but then was humiliated 7-1 by Germany. It remains to be seen how Russia, one of the weaker teams in the tournament, will handle the pressure. The Russians were bounced in the group stage at Euro 2016 and the 2017 Confederations Cup. Watch for forwards Fyodor Smolov and Aleksander Kokorin.

FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017 file photo, Saudi Arabia soccer teammates celebrate their 3-0 win in their World Cup qualifiers soccer match against Thailand at Rajamangala national stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi team is made up of domestic league players, and their inexperience will be a big disadvantage. Saudi Arabia hasn’t gotten past the group round since 1994, and it is unlikely that will change this summer. Watch for Al-Nassr forward Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, who has scored 28 goals in 36 national team appearances.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File)

Uruguay: Any team that qualifies second out of South America is dangerous. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are back and have scored 92 international goals between them. Among the new stars are Gaston Pereiro and Rodrigo Betancur, the 20-year-old Juventus midfielder. Atletico Madrid duo Jose Gimenez and captain Diego Godin anchor the back line.

PREDICTION: Uruguay wins the group, Egypt advances as the second-place team.

