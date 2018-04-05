Brazil vs. Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium? Could happen.

Another blockbuster soccer match could be coming to Hard Rock Stadium this summer.
Last year, it was Miami’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. This year, it may be Brazil vs Argentina in a post-World Cup friendly.
Relevent Sports, the soccer promotion arm of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ company RSE Ventures, works closely with the Brazilian national team and has been in negotiations to host a summer exhibition match against the Argentine national team. Both would be coming off the World Cup in Russia.
Ross has been committed to make Miami a global sports/entertainment destination with his stadium renovation, and this match would surely sell out, as El Clasico did last summer. A late-March friendly between the World Cup teams of Peru and Croatia drew 46,893 fans to Hard Rock Stadium.
Five-time World Cup champion Brazil is eager to do well in Russia after a humiliating 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup. The Brazilians will have an extended training camp in London before the World Cup, and will play warmup matches against Croatia June 3, likely at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, and play Austria in Vienna on June 10.
Brazil opens the World Cup June 17 against Switzerland, and then plays Costa Rica June 22 and Serbia June 27. They beat Germany 1-0 and Russia 3-0 in recent friendlies.
Argentina, meanwhile, suffered an embarrassing 6-1 loss to Spain two weeks ago in a friendly – matching the worst loss in history. Argentina plays its World Cup opener June 16 against Iceland, and then plays Croatia June 21 and Nigeria June 26. They have a June 9 warmup match in Israel.
