Manchester United urged to ban racist chant about Lukaku’s penis

Manchester United has been asked to ban a fan chant about star forward Romelu Lukaku because it is being condemned for being racist. Sung to the tune of the song “Made of Stone” by the Stone Roses, the chant refers to the black Belgian player being well-endowed.
Lukaku, who joined ManU from Everton in a $100 million summer transfer, is tied for the English Premier League lead with five goals and has become a hero in Manchester. But the fan chant has been slammed for being offensive.
The lyrics go:
“Romelu Lukaku, He’s our Belgian scoring genius, He’s got a 24-inch penis, Scoring all the goals, Bell—ed (a vulgar British phrase for penis) to his toes”
The anti-discrimination group Kick It Out is leading the call for the ban. The chant was heard during Manchester United’s 4-0 victory over Everton last week.
“Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday evening (September 13),” a Kick It Out spokesman said on Tuesday.
“The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player. We have contacted Manchester United regarding the issues and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that it is addressed swiftly.
“If we received any reports relating to the discriminatory chant, those well be passed to the governing body and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”
A United spokesman said the club has a “zero-tolerance” policy towards racism and is looking into the matter.
It isn’t the first controversial chant of this EPL season.
Chelsea last week banned an anti-Semitic song about newly-signed forward Alvaro Morata. The Spanish player, who came from Real Madrid, personally has asked Chelsea fans to refrain from the chant because it includes an ethnic slur.
The song refers to Chelsea’s heated rivalry with Tottenham Hotspur, which has a long history of being a team with a strong Jewish following.
“Alvaro, oh, Alvaro, oh. He came from Real Madrid, he hates the ----ing Yids” (Yid is a slang word of Yiddish origin that refers to Jews).
The club, whose owner Roman Abramovich is chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, took strong action:
“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discrimination abhorrent and the language that was used in that song the other night we find totally unacceptable,” a Chelsea spokesman said following the game between the Blues and Leicester City on Sept 9.
“People that use this kind of language against others always try to argue a grey area. There is no grey area. That language used was anti-Semitic.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards it. If there is evidence that season ticket holders or members took part in that, and take part in it in the future, then we will take the strongest possible action against them, which includes bans.”
