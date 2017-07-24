A fans’ guide to the International Champions Cup festivities

WEDNESDAY

▪ Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Hard Rock Stadium, 8:30 p.m.: France’s favorite team takes on Champions League finalist Juventus of Italy in the International Champions Cup.

▪ National anthem by five-time Grammy winner CeeLo Green; halftime performance by Grammy-nominated Flo Rida.

▪ Parking Gates open 4:30 p.m. Stadium Gates open 6:30 p.m.

▪ Tickets $50-$220 at www.elclasicomiami .com and Ticketmaster.

Flo Rida will perform at halftime of the Paris Saint-German-Juventus game at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday night. The match is part of the International Champions Cup. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

▪ Juventus vs. PSG Watch Party at the W South Beach Hotel (2201 Collins Ave.). Open to the public.

▪ Real Madrid vs. Manchester City International Champions Cup Watch Party (match in Los Angeles), 11 p.m., sponsored by the Real Madrid Fan Club of South Florida (Peña Madridista Sur de Florida). Bru’s Room sports grill (8318 SW 40 St., Miami).

▪ Official PSG vs. Juventus After Party at WALL Lounge at the W South Beach Hotel. Open to the public.

THURSDAY

▪ Real Madrid and Barcelona teams arrive in Miami.

▪ Spanish Mixed Martial Arts fighters Abner “Skullman” Lloveras of Barcelona and Javier Fuentes of Madrid fight in the marquee bout of “Combate Clasico.” The fight will take place at Mana Wynwood (318 NW 23 St.) and be televised live on Azteca America. Lloveras is a former Spanish Olympic boxing champion and in 2015 was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber reality television series. Other bouts in “La Jaula” (the cage) include Ricky “El Gallero” Palacios vs. UFC veteran Chris Avila, Marcelo “Pitbull” Rojo vs. Billy Molina, Alberto Montes vs. Jonathan Quiroz, Irvin “The Beast” Rivera vs. Chino Duran, Joey “El Cazador” Ruquet vs. Vinney “The Instigator” Pantaleon. Tickets at www.ticketon.com

▪ El Clasico Miami VIP Party hosted by soccer legend Luis Figo at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Invitation only. Closed to the public.

FRIDAY

▪ Casa Clasico (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) Fan Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Free admission. Player and legend meet-and-greets, ESPN “SportsCenter” set, live music/entertainment (11 a.m. DJ Nice Guy Erwin, 2:15 p.m. Siempre Flamenco Showcase, 3:30 p.m. Spanish cooking with Chef Alan Bergman, 4:45 p.m. Freestyle Soccer Showdown, 6:45 p.m. Questlove DJ, 8 p.m. DJ Affect, 9:15 p.m. DJ Nice Guy Erwin). Prize giveaways, skills contests, Heineken Beer Garden, art exhibits, three soccer fields. Entrance on Biscayne Blvd. Prohibited items include weapons, coolers, wagons, large bags, outside food-beverage, remote control flying toys, lawn chairs.

Marc Anthony will be halftime entertainment at 'El Clasico' Singer Marc Anthony will be the halftime entertainment at "El Clasico" match between Real Madrid and F.C. Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium.

▪ El Clasico Miami open practices. Hard Rock Stadium. Barcelona 6-7:30 p.m., Real Madrid 8-9:30 p.m. See your favorite Real Madrid and Barca players as they hold their final training session before Saturday’s match. Parking Gates open 2 p.m. Stadium Gates open 4:30 p.m. Tickets $20-$30. www.el clasicomiami.com

▪ Portraits of El Clasico: A Moss Optical Art Exhibition by Plant the Future. Brickell City Centre (next to CMX movie theater). Opens July 28, through Labor Day Weekend. Ten giant portraits of Real Madrid and Barcelona players made of moss. Real Madrid portraits: Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema, Ramos, Marcelo. Barca portraits: Messi, Neymar, Suarez, Iniesta, Pique.

Breaking down "El Clásico" by the numbers Looking at various statistics between all of "el clásico" soccer matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona throughout the years.

SATURDAY

▪ Casa Clasico (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.). A tented Fan Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Free admission. Player and legend meet-and-greets, ESPN “Sports- Center” set, Live music (11 a.m. DJ Nice Guy Erwin, 12:45 p.m. Renoir Rodriguez & Band play Latin salsa, jazz, Merengue, 2:30 p.m. Spanish cooking with Chef Alan Bergman, 3:45 p.m. DJ Erwin, 5:45 p.m. Reggaeton group Alexi y Fido, 7 p.m., DJ Nice Guy Erwin). 7:30 p.m. Watch Party FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, prize giveaways, skills contests, Heineken Beer Garden, art exhibits, three soccer fields. Entrance on Biscayne Blvd. Prohibited items include weapons, coolers, wagons, outside food-beverage, remote control flying toys, lawn chairs.

▪ Real Madrid Tailgate Party, sponsored by the Real Madrid Fan Club of South Florida. 2 p.m. Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. $20 ticket includes food, a beer or soda, water and pregame festivities.

Marc Anthony, Chris Bosh and Jorge Perez on Wed., May 3, 2017 during announcement that Anthony will be the music star of El Classico, the 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken for the match between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

More information at www.rmsurdeflorida .com

▪ El Clasico Miami: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, 7:30 p.m. Hard Rock Stadium. One of the biggest rivalries in all of sports comes to Miami, with rosters including stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Keyler Navas, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos.

▪ National anthem by Latin superstar Prince Royce; halftime performance by five-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony.

▪ Parking Gates open 3:30 p.m. Stadium Gates open 5:30 p.m.

▪ Tickets www.elclasicomiami.com and Ticketmaster.

▪ Official El Clasico Miami After Party presented by Beats by Dre at Rockwell Miami.