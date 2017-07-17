Paris Saint Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria, a member of the Argentine national team seen here in a French league game, will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Marlins game Monday night.
Soccer

July 17, 2017 12:06 AM

Fans invited to PSG practice Monday, El Clasico practice tickets on sale

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

The highly-anticipated El Clasico Miami match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is more than a week away, but the International Champions Cup fun officially began on Saturday, when the Paris Saint Germain plane touched down at Miami International Airport.

PSG, the most popular team in France, is training a few days at Barry University before hitting the road for matches in Detroit July 19 against AS Roma and in Orlando July 22 against Tottenham Hotspur. The French club returns to Miami for a July 26 game against Champions League finalist Juventus of Italy at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans are invited to an open practice at 10 a.m. Monday at the Barry soccer field (11300 NE 2 Ave). The team also practiced Sunday night.

　

On Monday night, Argentine PSG player Angel Di Maria will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Marlins game. Other PSG players are expected to be in attendance.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will hold open practices July 28 at Hard Rock Stadium. Real Madrid is a 6 p.m. and Barcelona at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. for Miami Dolphins members and at 1 p.m. for the general public. There is a four-ticket limit per order. They are available at elclasicomiami.com

　　　　　

