Miami FC stuns Atlanta United in final minute of extra time to advance in U.S. Open Cup

Miami FC mascot Golazo before the game as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku warms up before the game as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC players go through drills as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
The equipment is brought in as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
The Miami FC starting lineup poses for a photo as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC players take the pitch as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC players warm up as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC players warm up as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC player warm up as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Teams are introduced as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Teams are introduced as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Vincenzo Rennella dribble past a defender as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed. June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud yells at a teammate after a missed opportunity as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud yells at a teammate after a missed opportunity as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud runs back to his position as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwado Poku dribbles past a defender as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC warms up before the game as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Atlanta United coaching staff before the game as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwado Poku takes a hard fall during a corner kick as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud is tackled hard as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC fans cheer as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho scores a goal during the first half as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC fans celebrate after a Stefano Pinho goal in the first half as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho attempts to score a goal as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC fans celebrate a Stefano Pinho goal during the first half as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC comes off the pitch after a successful first half as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC defender Rhett Bernstein forces a pass as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho bows his head after Atlanta United is awarded a penalty as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku avoids a tackle as he drives the ball up the pitch as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho takes a while to get up after being tackled as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC celebrates after the Kwadwo Poku goal that won the game in extra time as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC celebrates after the Kwadwo Poku goal that won the game in extra time as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Kwadwo Poku scores a goal during extra time in the 90th minute to win the game as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Kwadwo Poku scores a goal during extra time in the 90th minute to win the game as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC celebrates as midfielder Kwadwo Poku scores in extra time in the 90th minute as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
It was a humid night as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC fans celebrate after the Kwadwo Poku goal in extra time in the 90th minute as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC forward Stefano Pinho is embraced by a teammate after Miami FC wins as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud greets the crowd after the win as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku hugs his coach Alessandro Nesta after scoring the game winning goal as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku greets the crowd after scoring the game winning goal as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku greets the crowd after scoring the game winning goal as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielders Kwadwo Poku and Michael Lahoud embrace after the win as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC mascot Golazo, forward Stefano Pinho, and midfielders Kwadwo Poku and Michael Lahoud all celebrate after winning as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC coach Alessandro Nesta walks off the pitch after obtaining the win as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud takes selfies with fans as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
Miami FC midfielder Michael Lahoud greets fans after the win as Miami FC plays in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup against Atlanta United FC of the MLS, Wed., June 28, 2017.
