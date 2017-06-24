With 10 men, Miami FC edges N.Y. Cosmos and closes in on NASL Spring title

Despite playing with only 10 men after the 59th minute, Miami FC edged the New York Cosmos 2-1 on Saturday night in front of 6,219 fans at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium.
First-place Miami FC now has 30 points and eliminated the Cosmos (20) from NASL title contention. Miami FC closed in on the Spring season championship as San Francisco, tied with the Cosmos for second place, played at Edmonton late Saturday night.
Six minutes into the match, Emmanuel Ledesma took advantage of a mistake by Miami FC and gave the Cosmos a 1--0 lead with a shot inside the area that got by goalie Daniel Vega.
But Stefano Pinho tied the match at 1-1 in the 20th minute. The ball hit a Cosmos defender and got past goalkeeper Jimmy Mauer.
Vincenzo Rennella put the home side on top in the 47th minute, taking advantage of a cross from Richie Ryan.
Miami FC finished the match with 10 men after the ejection of Kwadwo Poku, who received the direct red card from referee Timothy Ford for kicking Jimmy Mulligan in the 59th minute.
The match was physical from the beginning, with the rivalry between the squads and also the high stakes.
The Cosmos needed to win to maintain their hopes for the Spring title.
In the first half alone, the referee called 20 fouls.
Miami FC coach Alessandro Nesta played all of his starters, although many thought he was going to use some reserves considering:
▪ Miami FC entered Saturday with a seven-point lead in the NASL standings on the Cosmos and San Francisco.
▪ On Wednesday, Miami FC will play the most important match of its short history when it faces Atlanta United FC of MLS at Riccardo Silva Stadium in the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16.
After Poku was sent off the game became one-sided, with Miami defending everything and looking for the opportunity to counterattack. In the 65th minute, Rennella passed to Pinho, who leaked through the defense. But Pinho’s shot went wide.
Nesta took out Rennella and put in Gabriel Farfán in the 76th minute in a clear decision to defend the lead.
Miami FC came up with an orderly defense and left the field with what it wanted: the victory.
