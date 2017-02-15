MLS team hiring a Chief Tattoo Officer

If David Beckham ever gets his Major League Soccer team going in Miami, perhaps he will consider following the lead of the Philadelphia Union, which this week is advertising for a Chief Tattoo Officer.
Yes, that’s right. The team is seeking a “CTO” to handle all the team’s tattoo needs.
The advertisement reads: "Tattoos are a vital part of sport, fan and supporter culture. Just as tattoos are for life, fans choose a club to passionately support for life. As our club grows, players and staff are joining the Union from geographies outside of Philadelphia. Given their love for tattoos and unfamiliarity with their new city, they often look for guidance in seeking a new, local artist.
“As a result, The Philadelphia Union are seeking their first resident tattoo artist...Our CTO, Chief Tattoo Officer, will be responsible for providing services to players and front office staff. Occasionally, fan events will also be held with the CTO for the most loyal fans who want a tattoo to represent their passion for their favorite soccer club, the Union.”
With players from around the country and world in need of an artist, we're hiring a Chief Tattoo Officer— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 13, 2017
Seriously: https://t.co/0YWQCvWXPB pic.twitter.com/Ldlzn2F1oV
Among the job requirements: Must operate a shop in Philadelphia area. Must have minimum five years experience. Must serve as team ambassador and engage in social media regarding team tattoos. Must be skilled in American Traditional, Realism, Japanese tattoos. And, maybe most important, “Must enjoy tattooing snake designs (after all, we have a snake in our crest.)”
