Harvard did the right thing by ending its men’s soccer team’s season

4:14 St. Thomas routs Flanagan 45-19 Pause

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:41 Brother-sister basketball duo from Denmark arrive in Miami

0:40 Murphy addresses Facebook photo Rubio referenced in Senate debate

1:20 Solar amendments explained