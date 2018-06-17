Still no sweeps: Miami Marlins fail to close out last-place Baltimore Orioles

This year’s Marlins still don’t know what it’s like to sweep a series.

Despite having won five of their past six entering the game, the Marlins allowed double-digit runs to baseball’s lowest-scoring team as the last-place Orioles hammered their pitchers 10-4 on Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (20-50) snapped a season-worst nine-game losing streak and an 11-game skid at home. Baltimore’s run total was its highest since that last home victory May 13 against the Rays.

"You hate to see this one get away when you get a chance [to sweep]," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "That's part of getting greedy. You have to have that mentality where even if you've won a series you have the chance to win a game and really step on somebody. That's how you put up big numbers and put big runs together. But that's part of us learning."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

What stretches of success the Marlins (28-44) have had this season has been mostly tied to their starting pitcher’s ability to keep opponents in check.

Trevor Richards didn’t come close on Sunday, allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two in 3 1/3 innings what was the shortest and worst start of his rookie season.

"I just didn't get it done," Richards said. "I felt mechanics and arm-condition everything felt good, but it was just one of those days."

Jace Peterson, who went 2 for 4 and drove in the first two Orioles’ runs, homered against reliever Merandy Gonzalez in the fifth. Peterson, a former Atlanta Braves infielder, had not homered this season, but hit his fourth career home run against the Marlins – his most against any team. Peterson is a career .295 hitter against the Marlins with 23 RBI.

Mark Trumbo also homered against Gonzalez, who pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Justin Bour drove in all four of the Marlins’ runs and mashed a pair of home runs off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy to put Miami back in striking distance.

But the Marlins couldn’t convert their best chance to rally in the top of the seventh when they left the bases loaded ending with lefty Tanner Scott striking out Bour.

Bour, who has 11 home runs, recorded his second multi-homer game of the season and the fifth of his career. Marlins players have seven multi-homer games this season, which is the second-most overall behind the Nationals (8), despite hitting the fewest home runs of any major-league team (56).

"The last couple of days the team was picking me up because I hadn't been able to do much so it was nice to contribute even though we didn't win, but we win another series so that's the positive thing to look at and we move on to San Francisco," Bour said.

Brett Graves, one of the Marlins' Rule 5 draft picks who had been out since spring training with an oblique strain, made his major league debut in the bottom of the eighth inning in front of his father and several family members.

Graves induced an inning-ending ground out from Trumbo thanks to a tremendous field and throw by Starlin Castro.

INJURY UPDATES

-First baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper has been medically cleared to begin playing rehab games. Cooper, has been sidelined since suffering a partial tear of the tendon sheath in his right wrist on April 1, had been participating in all baseball activities and taking live batting practice recently at Jupiter where he’s expected to begin his rehab assignment.

“He’s going to need some games and get him some regular at-bats to try to find that rhythm,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He’d give us a versatile guy that can play both corners in the outfield, can play first and a guy that was one of the best hitters in Triple A last year so we’ll be able to see what he can do and see if he’s part of our future.”

-Reliever Nick Wittgren (right finger contusion) made his second rehab appearance at Double A Jacksonville Saturday, facing four batters in a scoreless inning while striking out one and allowing one hit.

Mattingly said he’s expecting Caleb Smith, who has been on the bereavement list this week, to make his scheduled start Monday night in San Francisco.

COMING UP

Monday: Miami Marlins LHP Caleb Smith (5-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. San Francisco Giants LHP Andrew Suarez (2-4, 4.92), 10:15 p.m., AT&T Park.

Tuesday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (2-2, 4.23) vs. Giants RHP Dereck Rodriguez (1-1, 4.34), 10:15 p.m., AT&T Park.