It was 1993 all over again as teal-clad Marlins take care of Padres

It was a throwback night in more ways than one on Friday for the Marlins, who wore their old teal pinstripe uniforms as part of their 25th anniversary gala, brought back Marlins old-timers to join in the celebration, and beat the Padres -- as if it was 1993 all over again.

While the ’93 Marlins didn’t enjoy a lot of success, the Padres were the one team they were able to handle, going 7-5 against San Diego that season.

They knocked them off 4-0 on a retro Friday.

Caleb Smith, who was all of 1-year-old when the inaugural Marlins played their first game, notched the win and drove in a run with his first major league hit. Brian Anderson, who was not yet born the day Charlie Hough threw the first pitch in franchise history, equaled a career high with three hits.

Maybe the Marlins should go retro more often given Friday’s result.

Smith improved to 5-6. But his bat played a pivotal role, too.

After Lewis Brinson had given the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a RBI sacrifice fly, the Padres intentionally walked Yadiel Rivera with two outs to get to Smith, who had gone hitless in 15 career major league at bats.

But Smith made the decision backfire when his single made it 2-0.

When the Padres loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, manager Don Mattingly brought in Brad Ziegler, who lost his closer’s job last weekend but has pitched better of late in early relief. He got the job done again on Friday when he induced an inning-ending double play ball out of Cory Spangenberg.

Drew Steckenrider and Kyle Barraclough worked the final two scoreless innings to give the Marlins their first shutout win since May 18.

The Marlins officially introduced first-round draft pick Connor Scott after the Tampa high school outfielder signed for full slot value of $4,038,200.





Scott took batting practice with the Marlins before Friday’s game.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” said Scott, who hit a couple of balls over the fence.

Asked what he most looked forward to with Miami, Scott replied: “Bringing a championship back to Florida.

The Marlins are wearing throwback teal pinstripe uniforms this weekend as part of the team’s 25th anniversary celebration.





Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter did not dismiss the possibility of reverting back to the old uniforms in the future on a permanent basis.

“I know there’s a lot of history there with the uniforms and people seem excited about it,” Jeter said. “So let’s see how many people show up this weekend.”

-- Jeter said he was actively involved in this week’s amateur draft.

“I made suggestions,” he said. “I was very vocal.”

Jeter said the emphasis was on drafting good athletes.

“It’s very important for us to draft as many athletes as possible,” he said. “You can do a lot of things with athletes. We want to get those guys and develop them.”

-- Jeter said the team’s poor record is frustrating.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I’m lying to you if I said it wasn’t tough. You want the results to be there right away. But you just can’t snap your fingers and turn around something that’s been broken. We will fix it.”