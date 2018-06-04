Marlins pick high schooler in first round again, choosing talented Florida outfielder

Less than a year after trading their entire starting outfield, the Marlins have made efforts to add depth and athleticism to that unit both at the major league and minor league levels.
They hope they gave that unit another big long-term boost Monday night.
The Marlins selected Connor Scott, a highly-touted outfielder from Plant High in Tampa with the 13th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Scott a 6-4, 180-pound left-handed batter, who was also a pitcher in high school, is a University of Florida commitment, and was ranked No. 18 overall by MLBPipeline.com and the third highest outfield prospect by Baseball America.
The Marlins, who used their first round pick on a high school player for the fifth consecutive year, have yet to see any of those players make it to the major-league roster.
They're hoping that trend changes in the near future.
Scott, who is the first outfielder selected in the first round by the Marlins since Christian Yelich in 2010, has drawn comparisons to Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer as well as Astros outfield prospect Kyle Tucker, who also went to Plant and was selected in the first round in 2015.
Scott hit .526 with five home runs in 20 games this season for Plant and went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 23 innings. He hit .424 over 72 games in three years in high school.
Scott is the first high school player taken from a Tampa High School since the Marlins drafted the late Jose Fernandez in 2011 out of Alonso High.
Scouts have regarded Scott’s speed both in the outfield and on the base paths as a strong arm. Scott’s fastball on the mound has touched 93 mph and scouts have regarded his curveball highly.
The value of the 13th pick was slotted at $4,038,200.
Story will be updated.
Comments