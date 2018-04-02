The Miami Marlins are saying farewell to their orange jerseys this season

Another change is coming for the Miami Marlins, as a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the Marlins will not wear their orange jerseys this season.

While no reason was given for why the decision was made, the franchise has been slowly moving away from wearing their bright orange tops on game day during the past few years. Miami wore the orange jersey in a combined 31 games from 2015 to 2017. For comparison, the orange top was seen on game day at least 30 times during each of the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Marlins did, however, wear the orange tops during spring training this year.

This leaves the Marlins with three traditional jersey options: black, white and gray. Four games into the season — their first under the new ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter — the Marlins have worn their black jerseys twice and their white jerseys twice. The Marlins also intend to wear throwback teal pinstripe uniforms during their June 8-10 series with the Padres to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the team’s first season.

Local radio host Andy Slater was the first to report the news, saying that the decision was made “quite awhile ago.”

SLATER SCOOP: Marlins will not be wearing orange jerseys this year, team confirms. Spokesman says decision was made quite a while ago. pic.twitter.com/6yAe3ptHLU — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 1, 2018

The Marlins are 2-2 early in the 2018 season after splitting their four-game series with the Cubs. Miami hosts the Boston Red Sox (3-1) for a two-game series on Monday and Tuesday.