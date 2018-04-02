Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday on double hit by Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Miami.
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday on double hit by Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday on double hit by Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP

Miami Marlins

Former Marlin Hanley Ramirez homers in his Miami return

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

April 02, 2018 10:36 PM

There was no fairytale ending for Trevor Richards in his big-league debut.

The Boston Red Sox put a damper on matters, tagging Richards for five runs in a 7-3 victory at Marlins Park on Monday night.

Richards, who was pitching in the independent Frontier League as recently as two years ago, was sharp early, holding the Red Sox scoreless for three innings.

But everything changed in the fourth when Xander Bogaerts reached on a swinging bunt. Richards’ bad luck continued when Eduardo Nunez followed with a hard shot that struck the bag at third for a RBI double.

Two batters later, Christian Vazquez lined a two-run double off the glove of Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson.

Boston added two more runs in the fifth on Hanley Ramirez’s first home run at Marlins Park since July 16, 2012, when he was still a member of the Marlins.

Anderson gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the second when he connected on his first major league home run off Red Sox starter Brian Johnson. But the lead was extinguished when the Red Sox finally got to Richards in the middle innings. The teams close out their interleague series Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chad Wallach talks about his big hit and Marlins win

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats