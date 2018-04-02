Former Marlin Hanley Ramirez homers in his Miami return

There was no fairytale ending for Trevor Richards in his big-league debut.

The Boston Red Sox put a damper on matters, tagging Richards for five runs in a 7-3 victory at Marlins Park on Monday night.

Richards, who was pitching in the independent Frontier League as recently as two years ago, was sharp early, holding the Red Sox scoreless for three innings.

But everything changed in the fourth when Xander Bogaerts reached on a swinging bunt. Richards’ bad luck continued when Eduardo Nunez followed with a hard shot that struck the bag at third for a RBI double.

Two batters later, Christian Vazquez lined a two-run double off the glove of Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson.

Boston added two more runs in the fifth on Hanley Ramirez’s first home run at Marlins Park since July 16, 2012, when he was still a member of the Marlins.

Anderson gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the second when he connected on his first major league home run off Red Sox starter Brian Johnson. But the lead was extinguished when the Red Sox finally got to Richards in the middle innings. The teams close out their interleague series Tuesday.