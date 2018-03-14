Fans line up outside before the start of the Miami Marlins’ home opener, against the Atlanta Braves, at Marlins Park on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in in Miami.
Miami Marlins

Want to tell the Miami Marlins how you feel? Here’s your opportunity

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 14, 2018 06:30 AM

The Miami Marlins know their fans have plenty of thoughts about the direction of the organization both on and off the field.

Now, they are streamlining the way those fans can share their feelings.

The Marlins announced Tuesday that they are launching a new listening campaign called ‘Dímelo’ (Spanish for “talk to me”) that gives fans the opportunity to give feedback on a slew of topics, ranging from in-game experience to team branding to food options and more.

Feedback can be given in English or Spanish. It can be done in-person at Marlins community events and at booths that will be installed at Marlins Park or online at Marlins.com/Dimelo.

“We made a promise back on day one that we would listen to our fans, and this is part of our commitment to that promise,” CEO and part-owner Derek Jeter said in a release. “This new campaign will allow fans to have their voices heard throughout the year as we continue to build this organization and re-engage with our fans and partners.”

The Marlins will also interact with fans on social media using the hashtag #DimeloMiami.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the media about the future of the home-run sculpture at Marlins Park on Feb. 13, 2018. David Santiagodsantiago@miamiherald.com

