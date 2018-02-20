More Videos

Miami Marlins

The Marlins’ Don Mattingly tells Bryce Harper to mind your own business. This is why

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

February 20, 2018 10:22 AM

JUPITER

One day after Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper questioned the Marlins’ offseason moves, manager Don Mattingly fired back.

“Take care of your business and we’ll take care of ours,” Mattingly said.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Harper questioned the wisdom of several trades made by the Marlins and felt the team was only a couple of pitchers away from on-field success.

“I was very shocked that they were going to let go of [Christian] Yelich, [Marcell] Ozuna and Stanton because that’s one of the best outfields in the game,” Harper said. “You can’t say enough about what Stanton did last year, what Ozuna did last year, and what Yelich has done the last couple years.

“I thought they were a great team. I thought they just had to add a couple more pitchers and they would’ve been pretty dang good.”

Mattingly said Harper should keep his opinions about other teams to himself.

“It’s not really his place to comment on us,” Mattingly said. “He doesn’t really know what goes on over here. He may think he does, but he doesn’t know what’s going on over here, what the discussions are. He doesn’t know our players that we know.”

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the media during spring training on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. Charles Trainor Jr.Miami Herald

