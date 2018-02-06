The man who plays Billy the Marlin is the latest firing – with FanFest only days away

It seems like no one’s job is safe in the Miami Marlins’ organization nowadays — not even the mascot.

After reports surfaced Monday night, the Marlins confirmed Tuesday that they have fired the man who played Billy the Marlin, the team’s costumed mascot. The team gave no reason for the firing.

While the man inside the costume is no longer part of the organization, the Marlins have no plans to get rid of Billy, who has been the team’s mascot since its inaugural season in 1993.

The move comes just days before the Marlins host their annual FanFest, which is set for Saturday at Marlins Park. It also comes after the organization’s new front office, led by Derek Jeter, has gotten rid of most of the well-known faces on the team — including top players Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich.

Mattingly talks about the direction of the franchise and the future of the Marlins during a press conference at the MLB Winter Meetings on Dec. 13, 2017. Andre Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

This is not the first firing of someone who played the mascot. John Routh, the original Billy the Marlin, was fired in 2003, a year after Jeffrey Loria bought the team.

SiriusXM’s Craig Mish on Monday first reported the news on Twitter, saying that the Marlins have “terminated the man inside the suit of Billy the Marlin.” In a second tweet, Mish reported that the same person held the role of Billy the Marlin for the past 14 years.