A few things to know about Yankees (and future Marlins?) infielder Starlin Castro

Multiple news reports, including one by the New York Post's Joel Sherman, say the only major leaguer the Yankees are trading the Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton is second baseman Starlin Castro.
Here’s a few things you might want to know about him:
▪ Castro is 27, 6-2, 230 and from Monte Cristi in the Dominican Republic.
▪ He bats righthanded.
Never miss a local story.
▪ He’s a career .282 hitter with three of his eight seasons at or above .300 and a career on-base percentage of .320. Last season, he hit .300 with a .338 on-base percentage. Baseball-Reference.com projects a .272 batting average and .319 on-base percentage in 2018. He led the National League in hits during 2011 with 207, at 21, the youngest player ever to do so.
▪ Castro spent the first six years of his career with the Cubs as a shortstop. On Dec. 8, 2015, two years ago to the day, the Yankees sent the Cubs right handed pitcher Adam Warren and a player to be named later (who turned out to be journeyman utility infielder Brendan Ryan) to the Cubs for Castro.
▪ Hamstring problems — and an emergency root canal after losing a fake tooth — limited him to 112 games in 2017. Before that, he averaged 148.8 games per season.
▪ He’ll make over $10.8 million next season, $11.8 million in 2019 and $16 million in 2020 (or get bought out for $1 million if the team chooses).
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments