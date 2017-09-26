Miami Marlins’ Dee Gordon details how to steal bases in animated video

Ever wonder what goes through Dee Gordon’s mind as he tries to steal a base?
Ponder no longer.
Gordon shared his strategy for swiping bags this week in a short animated video titled "The Art of the Steal" on Uninterrupted.com.
With the race for stolen base leader heating up, @FlashGJr is creating art on the diamond. pic.twitter.com/X0RAwQXf3t— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 26, 2017
Gordon, who won National League stolen base titles in 2014 and 2015, has 56 this season heading into Tuesday night’s game in Colorado and is two behind Cincinnati Reds’ center fielder Billy Hamilton for the most in the majors.
Gordon has 274 steals in 354 attempts during his seven-year career.
Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton became only the third pair of teammates in major-league history to finish with 50-plus steals and 50-plus home runs respectively.
