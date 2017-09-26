David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins’ Dee Gordon details how to steal bases in animated video

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

September 26, 2017 2:34 PM

Ever wonder what goes through Dee Gordon’s mind as he tries to steal a base?

Ponder no longer.

Gordon shared his strategy for swiping bags this week in a short animated video titled "The Art of the Steal" on Uninterrupted.com.

Gordon, who won National League stolen base titles in 2014 and 2015, has 56 this season heading into Tuesday night’s game in Colorado and is two behind Cincinnati Reds’ center fielder Billy Hamilton for the most in the majors.

Gordon has 274 steals in 354 attempts during his seven-year career.

Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton became only the third pair of teammates in major-league history to finish with 50-plus steals and 50-plus home runs respectively.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death 0:56

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death
Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary
Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-4 comeback win over Mets Tuesday 2:24

Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-4 comeback win over Mets Tuesday

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats