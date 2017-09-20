Marlins’ home run barrage, including No. 56 by Stanton, buries Mets

Giancarlo Stanton’s push to reach 60 home runs got a boost this week.
On Wednesday afternoon, Stanton hit one of his signature low-line drive laser shots speeding into the Clevelander bar behind left field at Marlins Park for his 56th homer of the season.
By that point, Stanton’s teammates had done enough damage of their own with three more home runs that secured a 9-2 victory and completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Mets.
Stanton, who entered the week having gone six games without a home run, picked up the pace with two in the series and is now back on track to reach the 60-mark.
If he does, Stanton would become the sixth player in major-league history to do so and first since Barry Bonds (73) and Sammy Sosa (64) did it in 2001.
Of the Marlins’ remaining 10 games, three will be at Colorado’s Coors Field where Stanton has hit 10 home runs in 79 career at-bats and has a 1.211 OPS.
The Marlins play their next six on the road starting with three at Chase Field in Arizona before Colorado and finish next weekend with four at home against the Braves.
Stanton’s eighth-inning, two-run homer on Wednesday off reliever Erik Goeddel traveled 399 feet, but sped out of the park at 117 miles per hour according to Statcast.
It came three batters after A.J. Ellis and Miguel Rojas hit back-to-back solo home runs. It was the fifth time the Marlins have hit back-to-back homers this season.
The Marlins (72-80) hit nine home runs in the series overall and staved off playoff elimination pending the outcome of the Rockies-Giants game Wednesday afternoon. A Colorado win would mathematically eliminate the Marlins.
The offensive barrage backed up another gem by starter Jose Urena, who picked up his team-best 14th victory of the season. Urena pitched eight innings, and gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out three. He had no walks.
POSITIVE RESULT
Miguel Rojas underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed a minor tear in left rotator cuff.
Rojas, who started Wednesday’s game, said the injury will not require surgery in the offseason and he would still be available for the remainder of this season.
"The doctor told me it wouldn’t need surgery," Rojas said. "I’ll just need to rest it and rehab it well in the offseason to be ready to go next year and just be cautious when I’m out there the rest of this year."
COMING UP
Thursday: Off.
Friday: Marlins LHP Adam Conley (7-7, 5.20 ERA) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (17-6, 2.87), 9:40 p.m., Chase Field.
