Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton hits 55th home run, sparks 13-1 rout of Mets

A week without a home run might as well be an eternity this season for Giancarlo Stanton.
It had been more than that – nine days to be exact – since Stanton had last hit a ball out of a park.
That drought ended Monday night when Stanton smacked an 89.5 mph slider from Matt Harvey and deposited it just behind the base of the Marlins Park home run sculpture for his major-league leading 55th of the season that sparked a 13-1 rout of the Mets.
"I haven't felt too well," Stanton said. "I’ve had more comfortable at-bats the past two days. I’ve just got to turn it around."
Stanton’s home run traveled 455 feet according to Statcast and was the first of his career against Matt Harvey, whom he had gone 2 for 17 for his career entering the game.
Stanton has hit the most homers in a season since Ryan Howard hit 58 in 2006.
With 12 games remaining, Stanton is on pace to hit 59.
Should he reach 60 homers, Stanton would become the sixth player in major-league history to do so and first since 2001 when Barry Bonds set the record with 73 and Sammy Sosa hit 64.
"Don’t play like I have been and we’ll worry about it when we’re done," Stanton said. "I just have [to have] better at-bats and good things will happen, whether they’re line outs or homers, good things will happen."
Stanton did not start the Marlins’ previous game Sunday in Milwaukee by request to manager Don Mattingly.
The rest seemed to pay off after a long road trip.
"I don’t like doing that, but also you’ve got to be smart as well," Stanton said. "It’s just that time of the year."
Stanton echoed the sentiments of many of the Marlins players who were glad to be home after a 10-game, 11-day road stretch that was extended due to the effects of Hurricane Irma on South Florida.
"It feels like we’ve been on the road for three weeks," Stanton said. "It feels good to get a comfortable feel here."
Stanton had four RBI on Monday bringing his total to 117 for the season. Stanton and Marcell Ozuna (112 RBI) moved a little closer to the franchise record 121 set by Preston Wilson in 2000.
Meanwhile, Stanton’s latest homer helped baseball move closer to the inevitable.
Nearly two decades after the Steroids Era, the sport is on track to break its season record for home runs on Tuesday — and not just top the old mark, but smash it like one of those upper-deck shots that have become commonplace in the Summer of the Slugger.
There were 5,663 home runs hit through Sunday, 30 shy of the record set in 2000.
Marcell Ozuna had a season-high four hits Monday, including a solo home run (his 34th) in the seventh inning.
MORE HIGHLIGHTS
▪ Ozuna had a season-high four hits Tuesday including a solo home run (his 34th) in the seventh inning off reliever Jacob Rhame.
▪ The 12-run margin of victory tied the Marlins’ highest of the season, matching their 22-10 win over the Rangers on July 26.
▪ Dee Gordon stole his 55th base of the season in the second inning. That total continued to match Stanton’s home run total. Both have a chance to lead the majors in each category as teammates.
Gordon recorded four hits for the second time this season and posted his 13th multi-hit game in his past 21. He has hit safely in 20 of those games.
▪ Brian Anderson had his first career triple during the Marlins’ seven-run fifth inning.
▪ Dan Straily struck out eight in five innings and allowed only one run on three hits despite throwing 110 pitches. It was the fewest runs he’s allowed in a start since the All-Star break.
Comments