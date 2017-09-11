Marlins Park roof takes hit from Hurricane Irma

The retractable roof at Marlins Park was designed to survive a hurricane.
It appears to have just done that — only Hurricane Irma still got her licks in.
A portion of the roof at Marlins Park appears to be damaged based off numerous photos circulating on social media.
The retractable roof is made of three large panels with the top panel seemingly affected by the high winds from Irma. The outer facade of the roof appears to have been ripped off — although there may not be any structural damage.
The Marlins are currently on the road and begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday.
Así quedó el @MarlinsPark después del #HurricanIrma en Miami, se dañó el techo móvil @US_diarioas pic.twitter.com/sF2KhtgLlH— BeTo Glez (@BetoGlezL) September 11, 2017
Looks like the outer membrane of part of the roof peeled right off at Marlins Park. pic.twitter.com/qrze2Lxq5W— MsMambo (@Ms_Mambo) September 11, 2017
Miami doesn’t return home until Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town although the team knows the schedule could change.
This story will be updated.
