With the roof and doors open fans watch Boston take batting practice before the game with the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park in Miami on June 12th, 2012.
With the roof and doors open fans watch Boston take batting practice before the game with the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park in Miami on June 12th, 2012. Joe Rimkus Jr. Miami Herald file photo
With the roof and doors open fans watch Boston take batting practice before the game with the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park in Miami on June 12th, 2012. Joe Rimkus Jr. Miami Herald file photo

Miami Marlins

Marlins Park roof takes hit from Hurricane Irma

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 11:02 AM

The retractable roof at Marlins Park was designed to survive a hurricane.

It appears to have just done that — only Hurricane Irma still got her licks in.

A portion of the roof at Marlins Park appears to be damaged based off numerous photos circulating on social media.

The retractable roof is made of three large panels with the top panel seemingly affected by the high winds from Irma. The outer facade of the roof appears to have been ripped off — although there may not be any structural damage.

The Marlins are currently on the road and begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday.

Miami doesn’t return home until Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town although the team knows the schedule could change.

This story will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta 2:27

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta
Don Mattingly discusses the evolution of Jose Urena and the Marlins' 7-1 win 1:50

Don Mattingly discusses the evolution of Jose Urena and the Marlins' 7-1 win
Don Mattingly on 8-1 loss to Nationals 4:13

Don Mattingly on 8-1 loss to Nationals

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats