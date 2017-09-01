Peters impressive in debut, but Marlins unable to hold on against Phillies

Dillon Peters bears little to no resemblance to Jose Fernandez. He’s a left-hander for one thing. He stands just 5-9 for another. And he doesn’t bring the heat like the late, great pitcher for the Marlins.

But if first appearances are any indication, Peters shares this much in common with the sensational Fernandez: he’s a bulldog competitor. In making his Major League debut on Friday, Peters put on a sharp performance, throwing seven shutout innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Marlins lost 2-1 to Philadelphia.

The Phillies erased a 1-0 Marlins lead in the ninth by scoring two runs off Brad Ziegler, who blew his first save and gave up his first runs since taking over as closer.

“There’s no easy, any time you give up runs, you don’t like it,” Ziegler said. “Especially as well as Dillon pitched tonight, it’s frustrating to not get that W for him.”

It was Miami’s fifth straight loss.

But the setback didn’t fall solely on Ziegler’s shoulders. The lineup, as it has been throughout the losing streak, was virtually non-existent.

The Marlins went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and are now 3 for their past 42 in those situations. The Marlins have scored eight total runs over their past five games.

Giancarlo Stanton failed to homer for a third straight game and went 0 for 3 with a pair of walks. But the entire lineup has gone cold.

“You can't ask Giancarlo to hit a homer every night and he's not going to stay that hot for an entire second half,” said manager Don Mattingly. “He's going to have spells. But, again, we were swinging the bat pretty well as a team during that (hot) stretch. We were getting contributions from all over the place. Really, we've just kind of fallen asleep offensively.”

They mustered only four hits — all singles, including two infield hits — and very little else. One of the infield hits belonged to Brian Anderson, who also made his Major League debut and started at third. They failed to put a runner aboard after Dee Gordon reached on a one-out single in the fifth.

Peters whiffed eight, which equaled Fernandez’s record by a Marlins pitcher making his big-league debut. He also matched the team record for most innings in a MLB debut, one shared by Justin Nicolino (2015) and Brad Penny (2000).

“It was pretty awesome,” Peters said of his debut. “From the first pitch to the last pitch it was everything I expected. It was just a blessing to be out there and accomplish a dream.”

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The middle of the Marlins lineup was a no-show Friday. Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 0 for 13.

▪ Ziegler suffered his first blown save since taking over as closer after recording nine straight. The runs were the first allowed in that role after delivering 13 straight scoreless innings.

▪ Ichiro Suzuki tied a Major League single-season record Friday with his 89th plate appearance as a pinch-hitter. The record was set by Lenny Harris in 2001.