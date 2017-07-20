Marlins trade David Phelps to Mariners for four prospects

In one of the moves expected to be made before the trade deadline, the Marlins have reached an agreement to send reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in exchange for four prospects.
The Marlins confirmed the trade early Thursday afternoon.
The Marlins acquired 19-year old Venezuelan center fielder Brayan Hernandez as well as three right-handed pitching prospects Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.
Hernandez (6-2, 175 pounds) is the highest-rated among the prospects, ranked sixth in the Mariners system according to MLBPipeline.com.
Hernandez hit .252 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 112 appearances in short season Single A ball for the Mariners, and is likely still a few years from the majors.
Hernandez earned Dominican Summer League All-Star honors in 2016 after hitting .278 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs, 15 RBI, and 12 steals in 31 games. He did not commit an error in 30 games in center field.
The Mariners signed him in 2014 to a $1.85 million bonus as an international prospect.
Miller (6-4, 210), ranked No. 16 in the Mariners’ system, is a starting pitcher from Ephrata, Pennsylvania, drafted by Seattle last year in the sixth round. The 22-year old righty is 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA at Single A Clinton.
Lopez (6-3, 196), a 21-year old Venezuelan, is ranked 22nd for Seattle, and is 5-8 with a 5.04 ERA playing at Single A Modesto.
Schiraldi (6-6, 210) is not ranked among the top 30 Mariners prospects. Schiraldi, a 23-year old from Austin, Texas and 15th- round pick in the 2014 draft, projects as a reliever. He has gone 2-1 with three saves and a 4.58 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 28 appearances for Single-A Modesto.
Phelps, 30, has shown his value as a starter and reliever during his career, although he has pitched primarily as a set-up reliever the past two seasons for the Marlins.
This season, Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 47 innings (44 appearances). The Mariners are expected to pick up the remainder of Phelps’ one-year, $4.6 million deal he signed before the season. Phelps is arbitration eligible next season and would become a free agent after the 2018 season.
The Mariners are hoping the move can bolster their bullpen and keep them in contention. Seattle entered Thursday only 1½ games out of the second Wild Card spot in the American League.
The Marlins are also discussing a potential trade for closer A.J. Ramos with several teams in advance of the July 31 deadline.
