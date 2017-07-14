Volquez has MRI on left knee, return to rotation might be delayed

An MRI was performed on right-hander Edinson Volquez’s left knee on Friday, casting doubt on his scheduled return to the rotation on Sunday. Volquez is continuing to experience discomfort in the knee, according to manager Don Mattingly.
“I’m not as optimistic as I was before I left for the [All-Star] break,” Mattingly said.
Volquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list following his start in St. Louis on July 5, when he came out after four innings because of soreness in his landing knee.
“He went back to the Dominican [Republic], and I know he threw over the break,” Mattingly said. “[But] we were a little concerned after the break.”
If Volquez is unable to start Sunday, Mattingly said the back end of the rotation is rested and would slide up a spot, with Tom Koehler likely moving into Volquez’s place.
“Everybody is rested, so it would be easy to give [Volquez] a few extra days,” said Mattingly, adding that the Marlins are awaiting the MRI results before making a decision. “We just have to find a fifth spot [in the rotation] if something is there.”
The Marlins called up left-hander Chris O’Grady to take the rotation spot previously held by Jeff Locke, who accepted an outright assignment and is now at Single A Jupiter.
Justin Nicolino is an option for the fifth rotation spot if Volquez remains on the DL.
THIS AND THAT
▪ David Phelps is drawing far more interest than A.J. Ramos as the Marlins continue to take calls on the two relievers in advance of the July 31 trade deadline.
One source said more than 10 teams have called asking about Phelps compared to only two or three for Ramos. Two reasons: Phelps has been the more consistent of the two and doesn’t cost as much. Phelps is earning $4.6 million compared to $6.55 million for Ramos.
The belief within the organization is that if Phelps is traded, those who missed out on him will turn their attention to Ramos.
▪ Infielder Miguel Rojas continues to rehab in the minors, and he probably won’t rejoin the Marlins during the current six-game homestand.
“He’s probably not as sharp baseball-wise as we would like him to be,” Mattingly said. “We want him to get plenty of at-bats under his belt. He missed a long time and didn’t have that many [at-bats] going when he got hurt.”
Rojas has been out since May 7 with a broken thumb.
“Right now, if something were to happen to JT [Riddle], we’d have a shortstop who could be here [Saturday],” Mattingly said of Rojas.
But Mattingly said the preference now would be to wait.
▪ Like most teams coming out of the break, the Marlins held a closed-door meeting Friday, during which Mattingly spoke to players. One of the topics: the July 31 trade deadline.
“I think there’s been an assumption out there that as soon as the All-Star Game’s over, there’s going to be an announcement on this or that,” Mattingly said. “With any team there’s trade deadline talk. Everybody’s going everywhere. I want to make sure we stay focused on playing baseball no matter what happens, one way or the other.”
