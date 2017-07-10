Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton ousted in first round by Yankees’ Gary Sanchez

There was no repeat champion.

And there was no epic final between Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Instead, Stanton’s bid for a repeat Home Run Derby title came to an abrupt end Monday night courtesy of another New York Yankees slugger.

Stanton watched Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez put on a power display similar to his own last season in San Diego and narrowly beat him 17-16 in a first-round matchup at Marlins Park that provided plenty of thrills for the fans.

Stanton, who broke the record for most home runs in the event’s history last season at Petco Park with 61 overall, fell short of joining Ken Griffey, Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14) as the only players to repeat as Home Run Derby champions.

Sanchez, who has only 13 home runs this season partially due to a biceps injury that kept him out for most of April, was criticized for his invitation to the Derby by Rays’ first baseman and former Marlin Logan Morrison.

Sanchez didn’t disappoint, however, putting on a power display that included a 483 foot home run off the window panel in left field past the stands.

Sanchez set the bar high, but Stanton rose to the challenge.

With former Marlins video replay coordinator Pat Shine throwing to him again as he did last year, Stanton started raised his bat to the crowd and started swinging.

Stanton started sending baseballs rocketing past the Marlins Park home run sculpture and others speeding into the seats in the blink of an eye.

He hit one even higher off the window than Sanchez did - 496 feet. That mark fell a foot short of his longest in the 2016 Derby.

Stanton cut Sanchez’s lead to 17-13 and then hit two laser-like homers just before his regulation time expired. But in the 30-second bonus round, Stanton hit a series of pop-ups and line drives to the short outfield, connecting only once before time expired.