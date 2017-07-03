From Tommy John to two-time All-Star, Josh Johnson becomes ace of the Marlins

The Marlins will be represented at the All-Star Game for the 25th time on July 11 when the Midsummer Classic is played at Marlins Park in Little Havana.
Gary Sheffield and Bryan Harvey were part of the Marlins’ first All-Star Game at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 1993. In 2016, four Marlins (Marcell Ozuna, Jose Fernandez, Fernando Rodney and A.J. Ramos) were part of the All-Star Game in San Diego.
Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton were announced as members of the 2017 National League team on Sunday.
The Miami Herald will look back at the top All-Stars who represented the Marlins — from Sheffield to Stanton — through the All-Star Game on July 11.
Just getting to his first All-Star Game in 2009 was an adventure for Florida Marlins ace Josh Johnson.
And he didn’t even get into the game.
Johnson made the first of his two All-Star Games in 2009 with he and teammate Hanley Ramirez flying to St. Louis from Arizona where the Marlins played before the break.
Just before takeoff, all the lights went out in their plane. Those on board had to get off and wait for repairs to be made.
“It was a mess,” Johnson said.
While Ramirez got into that game — which was highlighted by President Barack Obama throwing out the first pitch — Johnson did not.
He made up for it the following summer in Anaheim, helping the National League end a seven-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-1 win.
Johnson was throwing smoke and retired all six batters he faced — striking out Ichiro Suzuki on a 98-mph fastball and catching Derek Jeter looking on a 3-2 slider to finish the third.
“It was awesome,” Johnson told the Miami Herald following the game.
“All I set to out there to do was go out there and help our team win. I'm glad the streak is finally over.”
Johnson came back from Tommy John surgery in 2007 to become Florida’s ace and one of the best pitchers in baseball yet injuries continued.
Johnson, who signed a four-year deal with Florida worth $39 million in 2010, didn’t finish his career with the Marlins.
After being the Opening Day starter to open Marlins Park in 2012, Johnson went 8-14 with a 3.81 ERA in a disastrous 93-loss season.
Soon after they fired manager Ozzie Guillen, Miami management blew up its $95 million roster.
“We had everything that could go wrong, go wrong,” Johnson said the following spring.
Miami traded Johnson to Toronto in its monster deal with the Blue Jays in which the Marlins dumped $160 million in future contracts.
The Marlins sent Johnson, Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle, Emilio Bonifacio and John Buck to Toronto for Yunel Escobar, Jeff Mathis and a bunch of prospects including Adeiny Hechavarria (traded to the Rays last month), pitcher Justin Nicolino (recently sent to the minors) and Henderson Alvarez (pitched a no-hitter for Miami).
Injury problems which affected Johnson in South Florida followed him to Canada.
After a rough, injury-plagued season with the Blue Jays in 2013, he underwent his second Tommy John surgery of his career following that season.
Johnson missed the entire 2014 season and signed with San Diego as a free agent but never pitched for the Padres. Johnson hurt his elbow again and needed another reconstructive surgery — ending his career.
Johnson ended his career at 58-45 with a 3.40 ERA and led baseball with a 2.30 ERA in 2010.
