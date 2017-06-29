Kevin Brown makes his two seasons with the Marlins count

The Marlins will be represented at the All-Star Game for the 25th time on July 11 when the Midsummer Classic is played at Marlins Park in Little Havana.
Gary Sheffield and Bryan Harvey were part of the Marlins’ first All-Star Game at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 1993. In 2016, four Marlins (Marcell Ozuna, Jose Fernandez, Fernando Rodney and A.J. Ramos) were part of the All-Star Game in San Diego.
The Miami Herald will look back at the top All-Stars who represented the Marlins — from Sheffield to Giancarlo Stanton — starting Sunday and running through the All-Star Game on July 11.
Kevin Brown may not have been here long, but he’s considered one of the best pitchers to ever wear a Marlins uniform.
In his two seasons with the Marlins, Brown won 33 of his 55 starts not including both in the 1997 National League championship series against the Braves.
Brown tossed a no-hitter against San Francisco in 1997 and set a career-best with a 1.89 ERA in his first season in Florida.
In both of his seasons in Florida — like just about everyone else with the Marlins, he was traded away — Brown was part of the National League All-Star team.
Yet victories didn’t come all that easy during his time in Florida as the Marlins were known to not give him much run support.
In 1996, both Brown and Al Leiter were worried they would be left off the NL team because they didn’t have enough wins on their resume and the Marlins struggling at the time.
“It's kind of bittersweet,” Brown said. “I'm glad to be here. I'm glad to be recognized for what I've done, but it's weighed down with the other things.”
The following year, Brown was picked by Bobby Cox to pitch in the Cleveland All-Star Game over some starters who had more victories.
Cox would see much more of Brown and the Marlins later that season as Florida beat San Francisco and Atlanta on its way to a meeting with the Indians in the 1997 World Series.
“It'd be hard to get used to this,” said Brown of being named an All-Star. “It's a thrill.”
In the 1997 game, Brown started the fifth and gave up a single to Cal Ripken but ended up getting out of the jam by getting Brady Anderson to fly out to left to end the inning.
Brown faced three Orioles in that inning, funny, since Brown came to the Marlins from Baltimore as a free agent following the 1995 season. In that first season with the Marlins, he went and went 17-11 with his career-low ERA.
The following season, Brown was strong again, going 16-8 with a 2.69 ERA.
Brown was one of the first Florida players to be jettisoned following the World Series win over Cleveland as he went to the Padres for three prospects including Derrek Lee who would become a Marlins mainstay (until he was traded away after the 2003 World Series).
Brown, an All-Star in 1992 while with Texas, ended up making three more All-Star teams in his career in 1998, 2000 and 2003.
Brown left the Padres after one season and played eight more seasons after leaving the Marlins with San Diego, Los Angeles and the Yankees.
CELEBRATING THE MARLINS ALL-STARS
Sunday, June 18 — Gary Sheffield (1993, 1996)
Monday, June 19 — Jeff Conine (1994, 1995)
Wednesday, June 21 — Hanley Ramirez (2008, 2009, 2010)
Friday, June 23 — Mike Lowell (2002, 2003, 2004)
Monday, June 26 — Luis Castillo (2002, 2003, 2005)
Wednesday, June 28 — Charles Johnson (1997, 2001)
Thursday, June 29 — Kevin Brown (1996, 1997)
Friday, June 30 — Dan Uggla (2006, 2008)
Monday, July 3 — Josh Johnson (2009, 2010)
Thursday, July 6 — Dontrelle Willis (2003, 2005)
Comments