Justin Bour’s blast highlights big inning as Miami Marlins beat Sann Diego Padres 7-3

Giancarlo Stanton is crushing home runs.
Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto have each been named National League Players of the Week.
And Christian Yelich has kept his production steady.
The one big bat in the heart of the Marlins’ lineup yet to wake up belongs to Justin Bour.
The Marlins hope that happened this weekend at Petco Park.
Bour’s three-run home run to right field in the top of the sixth inning highlighted a six-run inning and propelled the Marlins to a 7-3 win over the Padres — their second in a row.
Bour’s blast measured at 403 feet came with no outs and the score tied at 3.
It capped the scoring in what was the most productive inning of the season so far for the Marlins and their most runs in one frame since a seven-run outburst June 13 last season also in San Diego.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly kept Bour out of the starting lineup Saturday night, but used him as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning. Bour singled off lefty reliever Jose Torres, a hit that started the winning four-run rally in that inning.
After just six hits in his first 46 at-bats (.130 average) to start the season, Bour has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 6 for 16 (.375) during that stretch with two home runs and five RBI.
Bour’s home run came after the Marlins tied the score in the sixth on four hits and a walk.
Tom Koehler got off to a shaky start but pitched a perfect sixth following the Marlins’ comeback and picked up the victory.
After Koehler walked Yangervis Solarte, Hunter Renfroe hit a slider 408 feet to center field to give the Padres a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.
The Padres scored their first run when Solarte singled to score Manuel Margot, who led off the first with a single and moved to second on a ground out.
Koehler has allowed six home runs through his first four starts — three more than any other four-start stretch to open a season during his career.
David Phelps pitched his second consecutive perfect inning in relief in the seventh. It was a good sign for Phelps, who entered the game with a 8.10 ERA in 10 innings pitched so far this season.
