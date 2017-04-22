Phelps’ struggles continue, gives up late HR as Marlins lose to Padres

David Phelps was one of the most versatile and most reliable Marlins in 2016.

The 2017 season has been quite different so far for the Marlins’ set-up man.

With the Marlins tied with the Padres going into the seventh, Phelps was tapped to preserve the deadlock.

The Padres proceeded to score four runs with the big blast delivered on a three-run home run by catcher Austin Hedges that resulted in a 5-3 loss for the Marlins at Petco Park.

Adam Conley delivered a quality start for the Marlins (8-8), going six innings and allowing one run on six hits, two walks and struck out five.

Conley’s lone run came in the first inning after Manuel Margot tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Erick Aybar.

Marcell Ozuna blasted his sixth home run of the season to tie the game in the second inning for his major-league leading 20th RBI.

There it stayed until the seventh.

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, right, celebrates his three-run home run with teammates Manuel Margot, left, and Yangervis Solarte during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in San Diego, Fri., April 21, 2017. Christine Cotter AP

Phelps entered and gave up three consecutive singles to open the frame with Aybar loading the bases with a perfectly-placed bunt single that rolled slowly up the third base line.

Phelps got Wil Myers to ground into a double play that allowed the go-ahead run to score, but had a chance to limit the damage.

But after an intentional walk to Yangervis Solarte, Hedges crushed a fastball from Phelps off the façade of the third deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field for a three-run home run.

The Marlins cut the deficit to 5-3 in the ninth on an opposite field, 412-foot, two-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton off former Marlins reliever Brad Hand.

Ichiro Suzuki followed with a pinch-hit ground-rule double with one out.

But Hand struck out Ozuna and induced a game-ending ground out from J.T. Realmuto.

In eight appearances so far this season and 10 innings pitched, Phelps has allowed nine earned runs and three home runs. His ERA ballooned to 8.10 after Friday’s outing.