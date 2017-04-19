A day after another near no-hitter, Marlins give up plenty in loss to Mariners

It was Wednesday morning in Miami by the time the Marlins were done flirting with a no-hitter in Seattle.

By Wednesday afternoon, however, they could barely figure out how to keep the Mariners offense in check.

Edinson Volquez and Dustin McGowan each gave up four runs over the first four innings as Seattle went on to beat the Marlins 10-5 and take two of the three games this week at Safeco Field.

Volquez lasted only three innings after throwing 70 pitches. He walked four batters for the second consecutive start and yielded his four runs on five hits, while striking out three.

McGowan fared even worse.

After not allowing a run in his first 6 1/3 innings pitched this season, McGowan surrendered all four in the fourth with two coming on a double by Mitch Haniger and two more on a single by Kyle Seager.

It was Mitch Haniger that broke up the no-hitter the Marlins took into the ninth inning the night before with a double off former travel baseball teammate Kyle Barraclough.

Haniger did plenty of damage on Wednesday going 3 for 4 with four RBI and reaching base five times.

McGowan tossed a scoreless fifth and finished with four strikeouts, but exited with one out in the sixth after Haniger reached on a fielding error by Martin Prado and Robinson Cano singled.

Prado’s miscue was ruled an error despite Haniger’s tough grounder came in at 108.2 miles per hour according to the Statcast tracking system.

That snapped a string of 23 consecutive games going back to last season without a Marlins’ infielder committing an error.

The Marlins’ offense got off to its own good start against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez with a season-high five singles in the first inning that produced a 2-0 lead.

Volquez couldn’t hold it for long.

After two walks and a wild pitch led to a Seattle run in the first, the Mariners took a 3-2 lead with two more in the third on a two-run single by Haniger.

Giancarlo Stanton tied the game when he crushed a 445-foot solo homer to left center off Hernandez.

The Mariners answered quickly when Seager doubled off Volquez right after a Nelson Cruz double.

Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning, and made a spectacular catch in the first inning to rob Jarrod Dyson of extra bases on Seattle’s first at-bat of the game.

Yelich leaped and grabbed the ball just before crashing face-first into the center field wall and leaving a noticeable impression on the padding out there.

Yelich, who finished 7 for 12 with two home runs during the series, fell backwards and lied on the ground for a few seconds, but managed to hang on to the ball and remain in the game.

The game ended with a moment likely long remembered by both Marlins, Mariners, and likely baseball fans in general when Ichiro Suzuki homered in what could be his final at-bat ever at Safeco Field.

Ichiro, who singled earlier in the game, hit a 93 mph fastball on the first pitch he saw from reliever Evan Marshall and sent it 377 feet just barely over the wall in right center field.

The crowd of 27,147, which gave him a standing ovation before every at-bat, gave a rousing cheer when the ball landed in the stands.

Ichiro, who played 12 seasons for the Mariners, was honored Monday night pregame for surpassing the 3,000 career hits mark last season.

COMING UP

Thursday: Off.

Friday: Marlins LHP Adam Conley (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. Padres TBA, 10:10 p.m., Petco Park.