Marlins come within a few outs of combined no-hitter for second time in three days

The Marlins pushed the no-hit bid farther this time.
But a double by Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger off Kyle Barraclough with one out in the ninth denied Miami for the second time in three days.
Still, the Marlins hung on for a 5-0 shutout of the host Mariners Tuesday night at Safeco Field.
Barraclough put the finishing touches on what turned out to be a combined one-hitter started by Wei-Yin Chen and continued by Brad Ziegler in the eighth.
Chen threw 100 pitches through seven innings, allowing two walks and hitting one batter.
Ziegler protected it in the eighth two days after he yielded the first hit to the Mets on Sunday in the eighth after the Marlins maintained a no-hitter through 7 2/3 innings.
Barraclough struck out Guillermo Heredia to start the ninth, but then Haniger belted a ball into the right-center field gap to end the chance at what would have been the franchise’s sixth no-hitter all-time.
Al Leiter, Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett, Anibal Sanchez and Henderson Alvarez have the five previous no-hitters in team history, with Alvarez pitching the most recent on Sept. 29, 2013 in the final game of that season.
While Chen shut down the Mariners, the Marlins struck quickly against Yovani Gallardo, scoring four runs over the first three innings.
Justin Bour provided the big blast in the third inning with an opposite-field two-run home run.
Dee Gordon hit the first pitch of the game into the right-center field gap for a double. Following a single by J.T. Realmuto, Christian Yelich drove in the first run when he hit a ball that bounced high enough off home plateto give him time to reach first on an infield single.
The Marlins manufactured a run in the second as Derek Dietrich and A.J. Ellis led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Dietrich scored three batters later on a wild pitch.
