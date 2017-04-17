Marcell Ozuna named NL Player of the Week, giving Marlins two in two weeks

The Marlins are 2-for-2 when it comes to having the National League’s top player so far.
A week after catcher J.T. Realmuto earned top honors in the NL, Marcell Ozuna earned the league’s Player of the Week award on Monday.
Ozuna hit .435 with four home runs, including a grand slam and posted 12 RBI this past week to help the Marlins win four of six games during their first homestand.
Ozuna entered Monday leading the majors in RBI with 18 and hitting .404, which ranked second in the NL and fourth in the majors. His five home runs were also one short of the NL lead behind Yoenis Cespedes and Eric Thames.
Ozuna is coming off his first All-Star season where he hit 23 home runs and drove in 76, but finished with a .266 average after his numbers declined in the second half.
Ozuna has made some adjustments to his swing hoping for more consistency and they seem to be paying off through the first two weeks of the season.
ROSTER MOVE
As expected the Marlins activated third baseman Martin Prado (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list and designated backup infielder Tyler Moore for assignment.
Prado is set to make his season debut Monday after suffering a right hamstring strain March 15 while playing for his native Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic.
Prado hit .305 with eight homers and 75 RBI last season and finished tied for the fewest errors among starting NL third basemen.
Moore, who made the team as a non-roster invitee in Spring Training, went 4 for 11 in eight games and could end up with another club if he doesn’t clear waivers later this week. If he does, the Marlins can choose to designate him to Triple A New Orleans.
The move keeps rookies J.T. Riddle and Jarlin Garcia with the major-league club, and its four-man bench/eight reliever bullpen setup intact with Garcia the only lefty reliever.
Riddle has played in six games and hit a walk-off home run to lift the Marlins to a 4-2 win over the Mets Sunday. He had gone 1 for 10 at the plate before that at-bat. Riddle has been filling in primarily at shortstop while Adeiny Hechavarria is on the DL with an oblique strain.
Garcia has had two solid outings since making his debut last Friday, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, a walk and no hits allowed.
COMING UP
Tuesday: Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen (1-1, 7.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Yovani Gallardo (0-1, 6.30), 10:10 p.m., Safeco Field.
Wednesday: Marlins RHP Edinson Volquez (0-1, 3.45 ERA) vs. Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (1-1, 2.95), 3:40 p.m., Safeco Field.
