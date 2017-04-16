Marlins flirt with no-hitter, win on Riddle home run

The Marlins flirted with a no-hitter. They settled for a dramatic win.
J.T. Riddle homered with two outs in the ninth to give the Marlins a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets.
Neil Walker’s two-out single in the eighth off Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler broke up the no-hit bid. But the Marlins pulled out a dramatic victory when the rookie Riddle homered off Addison Reed with a man aboard in the ninth.
After dropping Thursday’s 16-inning marathon to New York, the Marlins closed out the series with three straight wins in which the Mets sent out aces Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Sunday’s starter, Matt Harvey.
But the Marlins received some strong starting pitching of their own.
On Sunday, it came in the form of Dan Straily, who walked five batters but gave up no hits before exiting with one out in the sixth. Straily threw 93 pitches. From there, the Marlins’ bullpen took over and tried to record the first combined no-hitter in team history.
The Marlins have had five pitchers throw complete-game no-hitters: Al Leiter, Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett, Anibal Sanchez and Henderson Alvarez. They came close on Sunday to notching a sixth involving multiple pitchers.
The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the first after Dee Gordon reached on a bunt, advanced to third on Harvey’s wild pickoff throw, and scored on a Christian Yelich.
Then it became a pitcher’s duel between Straily and Harvey, one that involved a sensational acrobatic catch by Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna. With one out in the fifth, Wilmer Flores hit a deep fly ball to left. Ozuna scaled the 8-foot wall, held on to the top padding, and came down with the ball for the out.
It did not appear the ball would have cleared the fence for a home run, but it was a spectacular catch all the same.
Straily made it into the sixth before finally running out of steam.
He gave up his fourth and fifth walks of the outing to Neil Walker and Yoenis Cespedes, prompting manager Don Mattingly to go to his bullpen and bring in rookie Jarlin Garcia. The left-hander struck out Jay Bruce on a 3-2 slider and retired Lucas Duda on a fly ball.
The Marlins added a run in the sixth when Ozuna doubled into the gap, scoring Yelich from second. But Justin Bour, who was starting from first, was called out on a play at the plate. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s leg appeared to block the plate, preventing Bour from reaching it. But the Marlins did not challenge.
Kyle Barraclough worked a 1-2-3 seventh for the Marlins, with one of the outs coming when Giancarlo Stanton had to make a long run toward the foul pole before coming down with the ball.
Ziegler took over in the eighth and retired the first two batters. But Walker stroked a 2-0 Ziegler pitch up the middle for a clean single, and Cespedes followed with one of his own before the Marlins submarine reliever could get the third out.
With A.J. Ramos resting, that left it to David Phelps to close out the win. The Mets had other ideas, though, and came up with a pair of runs on three hits in the ninth off Phelps, who needed 33 pitches just to get out of the inning.
But Riddle saved the day for the Marlins in the ninth with his first major league home run. After Ozuna was thrown out on the plate with what would have been the winning run, Riddle bailed out the Marlins with a pinch-hit shot to right-center.
Comments