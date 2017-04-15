Marlins blast back-to-back homers twice to rally past the Mets

It was a back-to-back kind of night for the Marlins.

Not once — but twice — the Marlins connected on back-to-back home runs Saturday night, and the result was a 5-4 victory over the Mets.

On a night when Mets starter Jacob deGrom set a Marlins Park record for most strikeouts by a visiting pitcher with 13, the Marlins brought out their heavy artillery to pull out the win.

Christian Yelich launched a game-tying two-run homer off Mets reliever Fernando Salas in the eighth, which was followed immediately by a Giancarlo Stanton go-ahead solo blast into the center field shrubbery.

They were the second back-to-back shots of the night for the Marlins. Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna connected on back-to-back solo shots off deGrom in the second.

It was the second time in franchise history that Marlins hit back-to-back home runs twice in the same game. The other time came on Aug. 27, 2010.

Marlins hitters wore a path back to the dugout all night as deGrom mowed down one batter after another. He struck out the side in the seventh to cap off the performance.

DeGrom’s 13 K’s broke the previous Marlins Park record of 11 by a visiting hurler and came within one strikeout for any pitcher. DeGrom came within one strikeout of being the most ever thrown by a visiting pitcher in South Florida.

All that kept him from reaching that mark was his pitch count of 97, which kept him from going back out for another inning.

DeGrom’s outing overshadowed an otherwise stellar showing by Marlins starter Adam Conley, who dueled his counterpart through six innings. Conley was back on the mound for the Marlins two nights after entering in the 16th inning and giving up the deciding run.

After allowing a run in the first and walking the leadoff hitter in the second, Conley retired 15 straight. But Neil Walker ended the streak by reaching on a leadoff bunt in the seventh, and Curtis Granderson’s triple tied it 2-2. The Mets took a 3-2 lead on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly and went up 4-2 in the eighth on Asdrubal Cabrera’s solo homer off Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa.

But with two outs in the eighth, Miguel Rojas reached on a walk and Yelich followed with a two-run homer to right. One batter later, Stanton sent one out to center.