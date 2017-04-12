Stanton’s first two homers of the season not enough against Braves

Marlins fans hadn’t seen a Giancarlo Stanton home run in nearly seven months.
They were treated to a pair on Wednesday night.
It still wasn’t enough, however, as the Marlins bullpen let a one-run lead slip away in a 5-4 loss to the Braves.
Stanton’s two home runs were matched by Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte, who hit his second of the game in the eighth inning off reliever Junichi Tazawa to tie the game at 4.
Tyler Flowers then delivered the go-ahead run in the ninth on a two-out single to center field off A.J. Ramos that scored Brandon Phillips. This came moments after Phillips, who reached on a walk with one out, moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Stanton sent the second of his two home runs of this season speeding into the swimming pool of the Clevelander bar in left field in the fifth inning, and sending a fan diving in after it for the souvenir.
Stanton’s first homer tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third and bounced off the top of the wall in left field and just out of Inciarte’s reach.
Stanton’s home runs were his first two of the young season, and marked the 19th multi-homer game of his career. His previous was July 6th last season at Citi Field in New York, and his prior one at Marlins Park came against the Braves on May 15, 2015.
The game was delayed for 27 minutes in the top of the fourth inning due to a partial outage of the stadium lights caused by a direct hit lightning strike to one of the power substations during a thunderstorm outside Marlins Park.
