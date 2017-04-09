Miami Marlins drop prime-time matchup with New York Mets

The Marlins flopped in prime time.
Making a rare appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, the Marlins came up short to the New York Mets, 5-2.
The loss prevented the Marlins from sweeping the Mets, completing a winning road trip, and returning home to South Florida in sole possession of first place in the National League East.
Instead, they’ll take a 3-3 record into their home opener on Tuesday.
After taking the first two games in the series at Citi Field, the Marlins were stymied by Mets starter Noah Syndergaard.
The Marlins mustered only two runs (one earned) over seven innings against Syndergaard who struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. Marlins starter Edinson Volquez didn’t fare quite so well.
The Mets batted around in the first, scoring three runs that were partly fueled by catcher J.T. Realmuto’s fielding miscue . With runners at the corners and one out, Jay Bruce grounded to first baseman Justin Bour.
Bour fired to the plate, catching Asdrubal Cabrera in a likely rundown.
But Realmuto took his eye off the throw, the ball sailed past to the backstop, and Cabrera scored. The Mets went on to score two more runs in the inning.
Bruce and Michael Conforto added solo homers later off Volquez.
The only scoring for the Marlins came in the second after Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes dropped Miguel Rojas’ fly ball. Two batters later, Dee Gordon’s double scored two runs.
But that was the extent of it for the Marlins.
