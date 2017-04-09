Marlins place shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria on DL with oblique strain

The Marlins placed shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left oblique strain and recalled infielder J.T. Riddle from Triple A New Orleans.
With third baseman Martin Prado already on the DL, Hechavarria’s injury leaves the Marlins (3-2), who close out a three-game series against the Mets Sunday night at 8 p.m., without their regular starters on the left side of the infield for the immediate future.
The Marlins are optimistic Prado, who suffered a left hamstring injury on March 15 while playing for Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic, could be back in the lineup at some point during the team’s six homestand this coming week.
Hechavarria finished Saturday night’s game against the Mets after going 2 for 5. He is 4 for 20 so far this season.
Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas have already both started games at third base so far this season in Prado’s absence and will likely be leaned upon even more until either he or Hechavarria return.
Riddle, the Marlins’ No. 12 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, could make his major league debut as early as Sunday night.
Riddle, a 13th round draft pick of the Marlins out of the University of Kentucky, has played mostly shortstop in the minors and is 6 for 14 so far this season at New Orleans in three games.
This spring, Riddle went 7 for 26 with three RBI in Grapefruit League action.
