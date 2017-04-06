Miami Marlins avoid sweep, beat Nationals in 10 innings

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise Pause

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

0:56 Man attacks clerk after credit card declined

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

2:51 Mark Walton talks UM football

2:03 Education secretary DeVos tours FIU

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami

0:27 Rhino iguana captured by Venom One in northwest Miami-Dade

0:23 Surveillance video shows possible attempted abduction of baby