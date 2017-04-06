Miami Marlins avoid sweep, beat Nationals in 10 innings

Justin Bour hadn’t had a hit all season.
OK, the season is only three games old.
But when he came up in the 10th inning with the score tied on Thursday night, he ended his mini-drought. Bour broke an 0-for-10 slump with a two-out RBI double, and the Marlins avoided a series sweep by defeating the Nationals 4-3.
Bour’s was one of three big two-out hits for the Marlins.
The others belonged to J.T. Realmuto and Tyler Moore. It was Realmuto’s two-run homer in the eighth that erased a 2-0 deficit, and it was Moore’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the ninth that tied the score again after the Nationals had re-gained the lead.
Thursday’s game was one of delays and interruptions brought on by rain showers.
Marlins workhorse Tom Koehler turned in five strong innings, allowing only a first-inning solo homer to Adam Eaton, before coming out for good when rain hit a second time.
It was slow going for Marlins hitters, who were unable to figure out Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez. The Hialeah native held the Marlins scoreless for six innings before the second delay brought about his departure as well.
Not long after play resumed, the Marlins’ Kyle Barraclough did something he’s never done. He gave up a home run to a right-handed hitter, Jayson Werth. It was the first home run hit off Barraclough by a right-handed hitter in 180 at-bats, and it provided the Nationals with a 2-0 lead.
But it didn’t hold up.
The Marlins were trailing 2-0 going into the eighth when Realmuto connected on a two-out, game-tying homer off Nationals reliever Shawn Kelley.
But their moment of joy was short-lived.
Ryan Zimmerman put the Nationals on top in the bottom of the eighth when he smacked a two-out homer off Junichi Tazawa.
But the Marlins tied it again on Moore’s two-out, pinch-hit single in the ninth.
In the 10th, Realmuto reached on a two-out single when Bour lashed an opposite-field double into the left-field corner. Realmuto raced home from first with the go-ahead run.
A.J. Ramos worked the bottom of the 10th for his first save.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Derek Dietrich is a human punching bag who rarely reacts or flinches whenever he’s hit by a pitch. And he gets hit often. But Dietrich took a stand when he felt he was plunked once too many times on Wednesday.
Dietrich took offense with Enny Romero, a former minor-league teammate, when the Nationals reliever hit him with a fastball in the seventh inning. For Dietrich, who was struck by a Tanner Roark pitch earlier in the game, it was a tipping point.
“I wasn’t pleased getting hit there,” said Dietrich, who had words with Romero as he made his way to first. “I know it’s part of my game. But I’m trying to send a message that we’re not going to let it fly.”
Dietrich led all National League players last season in number of times being hit by pitches with 24. But Dietrich felt Nationals pitchers were going too far. They hit three Marlins batters on Wednesday and one in Monday’s season opener.
Romero, who was Dietrich’s teammate in Tampa Bay’s farm system in 2011 and ’12, had never even hit a batter in 80 major-league innings before Wednesday.
“It was the second time in the game,” Dietrich said. “I’d had enough getting the ball inside like that. We’ve got to take charge of that inner half, and we will.”
The episode involving Dietrich led to the prompt ejection of manager Don Mattingly, who was incensed when home-plate umpire Ron Kulpa issued warnings to each team.
“We got hit three times and we got a warning,” Mattingly said. “Didn’t seem quite right. I didn’t quite understand that.”
▪ The Marlins have changed the start times for two home games: May 27 against the Angels and June 3 against the Diamondbacks. Both Saturday games will start at 4:10 p.m.
COMING UP
▪ Friday: Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen (5-5, 4.96 ERA in 2016) at New York Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (Missed 2016), 7:10 p.m., Citi Field.
▪ Saturday: Marlins LHP Adam Conley (8-6, 3.85) at Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (0-0, 0.00), 7:10 p.m., Citi Field.
