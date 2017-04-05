Straily loses in debut as Miami Marlins fall to 0-2

WASHINGTON -- Old habits die hard.
Just ask the Marlins, who are looking a lot like last year’s pounce-early-wither-late Marlins. For the second straight game, the Marlins jumped on top 2-0. And for the second straight game, they lost.
This time it was a 6-4 setback to the Nationals.
Making his Marlins pitching debut, Dan Straily failed to survive a rough fourth in which the Nationals turned a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead. He walked Adam Eaton on four pitches to start the inning before Bryce Harper ended a prolonged at bat with a RBI double.
The Marlins had Nationals starter Tanner Roark on the ropes early, coming up with a pair of runs on Marcell Ozuna’s two-out double in the first.
Roark walked two batters, hit two others and uncorked a wild pitch in the first two innings alone. But the Marlins failed to capitalize and went cold until the eighth when J.T. Realmuto homered.
Their frustrations came to a head in the seventh when Derek Dietrich was hit by an Enny Romero pitch. Dietrich, who was also plunked by Roark earlier in the game, had words with Romero as he made his way to first.
Don Mattingly came storming out of the dugout to argue with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa, who promptly ejected the Marlins manager.
