Straily loses in debut as Miami Marlins fall to 0-2

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise Pause

2:43 Operation Git-Meow

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

0:25 Tennis star Simona Halep surprises 8-year-old girl with video message

2:01 Romy Gonzalez and UM baseball coach Jim Morris

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip."

0:39 Suspected burglars flee before breaking into home

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine