Jeb Bush, Derek Jeter among groups in mix to buy Miami Marlins, reports say

George W. Bush owned the Texas Rangers before he ever became U.S. president. Now his brother, Jeb, could be stepping up to the plate to buy his own Major League team — the Marlins.
According to a report by the Sports Business Journal, Jeb Bush is “in the mix” to buy the Marlins.
Marlins officials would neither confirm nor deny the report.
“I have no comment,” said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, who is in Washington to watch his team.
The former Florida governor expressed interest in ownership of the Marlins in 2013. But that was before team officials announced the franchise was for sale.
Now the club is talking to a handful of suitors about buying the franchise from Loria, who has owned the team since 2002.
According to a Fox Business Network story, former Yankees star Derek Jeter is heading a separate group. The story states Jeter is represented in negotiations with Marlins president David Samson by veteran Wall Street executive and former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming.
