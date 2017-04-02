Marlins sign pitcher Vance Worley to minor-league deal

The Marlins signed right-handed pitcher Vance Worley to a minor-league deal Sunday.
Worley was in camp with the Washington Nationals, who released him earlier this week after he recorded a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings this spring.
The move comes two days after the Marlins lost pitching prospect Jake Esch, ranked No. 12 among their prospects by MLB.com, after he was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres.
Worley, 29, went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA last season with the Baltimore Orioles last season pitching primarily as a reliever. He made four starts and 35 appearances overall, pitching 86 2/3 innings.
Worley began his career with the Phillies as a starter and pitched in the same role with the Twins and Pirates with the latter also utilizing him as a reliever in 2015.
Worley is 33-30 in seven major-league seasons with a 3.75 ERA, and would open the season at Triple A New Orleans.
The Marlins, who open the regular season Monday at 1:05 p.m. in Washington, will announce their finalized 25-man roster Sunday.
Comments