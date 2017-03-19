Martin Prado will miss start of the season with hamstring strain

JUPITER – Martin Prado will not be able to play on Opening Day.
Prado underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a grade 1 strain to his right hamstring, an injury he suffered earlier in the week while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Prado, 33, hopes to be back with the team some time during the first month of the season, but even that isn’t a certainty.
"I want to make sure that I’m 100 percent and not trying to rush this," Prado said. "First of all, I just have to get pain-free running. That’s our main goal now and after that be strong enough to hold up with a healthy hamstring."
Prado got hurt running up the first base line after hitting a ground ball up the middle during the sixth inning of Venezuela’s game Wednesday against the United States.
Prado said Sunday in Jupiter that he had not felt any pain or discomfort prior to the play. Prado also said he had a slight strain of his upper right calf as well.
"It was one of those things were I hit a ground ball up the middle," Prado said. "Once I was halfway to first base I felt a pinch like a needle in my hamstring. While I was slowing down I felt it even more.
"I knew at that point something was wrong because you don’t feel that kind of pain normally."
Prado said he was relieved after finding out the prognosis, although disappointed he could potentially miss the early part of the upcoming season.
"I was worried because I didn’t know exactly what was going on with my leg," Prado said. "I was just disappointed because I felt like I let my teammates down and let the Marlins down because I couldn’t come home healthy. I wasn’t sleeping. I was worried about myself, my team and the future."
Prado played in left field in that game, but said he didn’t think that led to his injury in any way. Prado had never experienced any issues with his right hamstring in the past.
The Marlins extended Prado’s contract in the offseason for three years and $40 million.
Prado hit .305 with eight home runs and 75 RBI last season and started 146 games at third base. He made only nine errors, finishing tied for the fewest among National League third basemen and his .972 fielding percentage ranked third.
Despite the injury, Prado didn’t regret playing in the WBC and enjoyed representing his country.
"It was fun and it was intense," Prado said. "It’s hard to believe at this time of year how intense those games can get. Even during the regular season, you don’t get this kind of intensity for games because it’s every day. But in [WBC], it’s a short competition and every game matters. You have to get locked in for every at-bat."
With Prado’s injury, Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas figure to get the most reps at third base to replace their valued former All-Star.
Dietrich played third base in 13 games last season and did not make an error. He has played third base 40 games during his career with five errors overall.
Rojas played third base in 16 games last season, also without committing an error and has played the position in 48 games during his career with four errors overall.
COMING UP
Monday: Marlins RHP Stephen Fife vs. Atlanta Braves TBA, 1:05 p.m., Orlando.
Tuesday: Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen vs. Houston Astros RHP Mike Fiers, 1:05 p.m., Jupiter.
Comments